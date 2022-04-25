LEGO’s three new Star Wars diorama sets are now available for purchase

After being revealed back in March, the new LEGO Star Wars dioramas are now available for purchase. Assembling three different iconic scenes from the original trilogy, the latest creations for older builders are finally shipping ahead of May the 4th next week, including the new LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training, Death Star Trash Compactor, and more. You can check out all of the details on the new vignette-style sets below.

LEGO’s new Star Wars dioramas are now available for purchase

With less than a week until the LEGO Group kicks off its May the 4th festivities, three new Star Wars sets have arrived. As the first additions to the diorama collection, each of the builds look to assemble a different iconic scene from the original trilogy.

Arriving at three different price points, detailed below, you’re looking at the usual black display bases but with a unique twist this time around. Each of the diorama sets has both a printed LEGO Star Wars tile but also a brick that has a signature quote from one of the characters in the scene. You can, of course, get all of the details on what to expect in our launch coverage as well.

The most affordable set from the collection is the Death Star Trench Run, which channels Darth Vader’s “the Force is strong with this one” quote while recreating a micro-scale version of the assault on the Imperial space station. This one clocks in at $59.99 and stacks up to 665 pieces.

Keeping up with the theme from A New Hope is the second of these new LEGO Star Wars dioramas, the Death Star Trash Compactor. This one steps up to the most expensive price point of the lineup at $89.99 and recreates the scene where Luke and the gang break Princess Leia out of her detainment cell. While the 666 included bricks doesn’t go all too far for justifying the price point, there are six total minifigures with Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca being joined by a new C-3PO and R2-D2. The quote for this one is from Han Solo: “One thing’s for sure, we’re all gonna be a lot thinner.”

Last up for the new sets is the only one of the LEGO Star Wars dioramas to be focused around The Empire Strikes Back. This one enters right between the other kits from the series with a $79.99 price point and 1,000 pieces. Fitting for the scene where Yoda teaches Luke the ways of the Force, the quote tile for this one reads, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Out of all three sets, the LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training one is certainly my favorite.

All three are now available for purchase direct from the LEGO Shop online as well as other retailers like Amazon.

