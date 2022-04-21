Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 1,890-piece Star Wars UCS Landspeeder

After getting a first look at the upcoming May the 4th promo from the LEGO Group, today a sneak peak of the Star Wars Day Ultimate Collector Series set has been revealed, too. Releasing on May 1, you can now get an early look at what to expect from this year’s first LEGO UCS build, Luke’s Landspeeder.

LEGO’s new UCS Landspeeder has been revealed early!

9to5Toys has been able to report that for better or worse, the Landspeeder would be joining the LEGO Star Wars UCS lineup since back in September of last year. Now with less than two weeks until the festivities begin, we’re getting an early look at the latest display-worthy creation.

Officially launching on May 1, the new LEGO UCS Landspeeder will stack up to 1,890 pieces. It will continue the tradition we’ve seen from past sets in the Ultimate Collector Series by retailing for $199.99 here in the United States, as well. There’s a good chance we’ll see an official reveal come later this morning, but for now the images below will have to hold you over.

Alongside the main build being the display-worthy version of the Landspeeder, LEGO is including a pair of minifigures with its latest UCS kit. We’ve known that Luke and C-3PO would be the two characters getting the special treatment this time around for quite a while now. And while official images of the designs have yet to be revealed, we do know that the C-3PO will be exclusive to the set with a dual-molded leg.

The LEGO UCS Landspeeder also joins all of the other Star Wars action for May the 4th, too. It will be available alongside the upcoming Lars Family Homestead Kitchen freebie that we covered yesterday, alongside other promotions to make the set a bit more eye-catching of a purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s a bit of a joke in the LEGO community that Luke’s Landspeeder gets re-released a bit too frequently compared to other sets. So when the news originally broke that we’d be seeing the vehicle get the UCS treatment this year, it wasn’t the most thrilling report. Now that the final model has been revealed, I am definitely still in the camp of feeling a little underwhelmed by the build. But hopefully the official announcement will showcase some details that have been left out of these existing images. Regardless, I am sure the exclusive new C-3PO minifigure is going to be a big selling point for many.

Will you be buying the new LEGO UCS Landspeeder when it drops on May 1? Let us know in the comments below.

