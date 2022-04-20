CASETiFY journeys to a galaxy far, far away for its first-ever Star Wars iPhone 13 case collection

Star Wars Day is just under two weeks away and brands are already getting in on the action from a galaxy far, far away. A favorite around these parts at 9to5Toys, CASETiFY is offering a first look at its upcoming Star Wars case collection. Packed with accessories for the latest iPhone 13 series handsets to AirPods covers, MagSafe wallets, and more, you can get all of the details down below.

Check out CASETiFY’s new Star Wars cases

CASETiFY has been rolling out some fan-favorite collaborations all year, but its latest one is easily going to be one of the best to date. Launching in celebration of the annual Star Wars Day festivities, the upcoming lineup from CASETiFY will let you deck your iPhone 13 and more out with some iconic Original Trilogy iconography.

Amongst the collection of upcoming releases, my favorite has to be the limited-edition Millenium Falcon iPhone 13 case – this unique cover is limited to 1,000 different units and sports an even more unique aluminum build. I’m already a huge fan of the iconic ship, and the case does Han Solo’s signature hunk of junk justice with an etched design. All of that does earn it the most expensive price tag in the series at $149.

Alongside its signature cases the Star Wars CASETiFY lineup is also going to be packed with a wide range of accessories for the rest of your Apple kit. Everything starts at $25 in the lineup, delivering some themed AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and even MagSafe wallets, not to mention covers for your iPad and more. You’ll really want to check out the entire lineup right here to get a better idea of everything included.

CASETiFY Star Wars lineup launching on May the 4th

Fittingly arriving on May 4, CASETiFY’s latest collection will be debuting right at the beginning of the month. Perfect for the Star Wars Day action, the waitlist for the upcoming iPhone 13 cases and accessories is currently live to be reminded once everything drops in a few weeks. Those who do sign-up for the waitlist will be able to score priority access to the Star Wars CASETiFY collection a bit early.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s new collection, it’s worth noting that the upcoming lineup likely won’t be in stock for very long. Past releases have sold out in the first day or so, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later and sign up for the waitlist to be notified right when the collection drops.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s no secret that I am such a big fan of CASETiFY’s lineup, but I am really loving its latest collection here. I’m sure many other Star Wars fans are going to be in the same boat as me, but I am loving all of the designs that make the brand’s signature cases even better. The only thing that could make the collaboration even better would be seeing some Clone Wars and Prequel-era covers, but I guess that gives us hope we’ll see another collection launch down the line.

