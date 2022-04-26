Twelve South’s picture frame-inspired PowerPic mod Qi charger hits $50.50 (Second-best)

Amazon now offers the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $50.58 shipped. Down from $60, this is the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the all-time low. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation or just a way to personalize your charging setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something a bit more basic to rest on the nightstand or desk, Anker’s PowerWave Stand is a notable solution at under $20. Sure you’re not getting the eye-catching design that lets you show off family photos and the like, but it will refuel your smartphone at the same 10W charging rate and is less than half the price.

As far as other accessories go for upgrading your iPhone setup, OtterBox just launched a new 20% off sitewide sale for Mother’s Day that is worth a look. Packed with the latest iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, and other accessories, these are some of the best prices of the year.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

