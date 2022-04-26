Wyze Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale S hits Amazon all-time low today at $19.50

The official Wyze Labs Amazon storefront is now offering its white Smart Scale S for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 on Amazon, this is $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. The Smart Scale S is on sale for $13 directly from Wyze but the shipping brings the total to just under $23 anyway and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to track body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, heart rate, and more, it is a notable option to just about any 2022 health regimen. Compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit ecosystems, it delivers a 3.5-inch display, companion app tracking, more than a family worth of user profiles, and a specialized pet mode. Head below for more details.

While it doesn’t quite look as elegant as the Wyze model if you ask me, you can save even more with this Etekcity smart scale. Also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and Samsung Health, it tracks 13 separate body metrics and comes in at just under $17 Prime shipped. When linked up with your Amazon gear, you can even it ask it things like, “how much weight I have lost this month?”

Alongside ongoing deals on Apple Watch Series 7, our fitness tracker deal hub is now headlined by Withings’ all-new ScanWatch at $50 off the going rate. Now at one of the best prices we have tracked, this one brings FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring to the mix alongside a more traditional and classy form-factor. Go get a closer look in this morning’s coverage right here.

Wyze Smart Scale S features:

WHOLE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale S also measures body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a complete picture of your health.

BABY/PET SCALES – Weigh your children, cat, dog, package, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack with smart baby/pet mode. You can easily measure and follow your child’s weight without calculation.

SYNC DATA WITH WYZE APP & OTHER POPULAR FITNESS APPS – Connect and sync your data with popular fitness apps Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to track your progress where you follow everything else. Keep motivated and enjoy the convenience of recording your data on your fitness app.

