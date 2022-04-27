Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Justin Kahn -
Disney and Pixar games are teaming up with the folks at Gameloft for what sounds like a sort of Animal Crossing-style game set in the universe of the Magic Kingdom called Disney Dreamlight Valley. The debut announcement trailer hit the air waves today showcasing the new Disney Dreamlight Valley life-sim adventure game and starring just about all of your favorite Disney characters from Buzz Lightyear and Elsa to Goofy, Mickey, Simba, Moana, and even Wall-E. Set for release on PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S as well as Mac and Nintendo Switch, head below for more details and a closer look. 

Disney and Pixar unveil new Disney Dreamlight Valley

The game is essentially a life-sim, not unlike Animal Crossing, where players create their own character and explore the Dreamlight Valley – a place filled with Disney characters to interact with, activities to enjoy with them, and more. You can cook with Remy from Ratatouille, visit Wall-E’s vegetable garden, go fishing with Goofy, and so on. 

Players will also be settling in one of Dreamlight Valley’s biomes, from down in the lush valley to up in the Elsa/Frozen-inspired snowy mountains, where you can decorate, design, and upgrade your home, try on gowns fit for a Disney princess, or go with a look akin to something Mickey might wear on one of his adventures. Again, it sounds a lot like Animal Crossing, but with magical twist. 

But it’s not all sunshine, ball gowns, and Hakuna Matata, a blight known as The Forgetting is plaguing the lands and its inhabitants, effectively driving the story campaign side of things along. Leaving “Night Thorns” in its wake, The Forgetting has literally caused the residents of the valley to lose their memories, which is where you come in. On your travels through the Dreamlight Valley, you will help to restore the lovable Disney characters back to their former selves through the aforementioned activities and completing various tasks. 

Discover the magic that memories hold as you embark on an enchanting journey, and explore rich stories in a village of your own design, alongside some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved characters in this new life-sim adventure game. Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Alongside promised future updates to include upcoming Disney stories and characters, Disney Dreamlight Valley is set for a free-to-play release sometime in 2023. Early access will start on Xbox Game Pass or by purchasing a founder’s pack as soon as this summer. 

