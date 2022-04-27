Make the move to Intel 12th Gen with the i5-12400 at its new low price of $170 (Save $39)

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i5-12400 Desktop Processor for $169.99 shipped. Normally listed at around $209, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low weâ€™ve seen for this processor. Intel 12th Gen is the companyâ€™s latest consumer desktop processor lineup that utilizes performance- and efficiency-optimized cores for higher performance and less wasted power. The base clock of this chip is 2.50GHz, but it can boost all the way to 4.40GHz. The stock cooler is improved from prior generations, but an aftermarket cooler will get you more performance out of this CPU. The i5-12400 uses Intel UHD Graphics to power up to four displays. Overall, the i5 is a good all-around processor that is capable of gaming. Check out our launch coverage to learn more about Intel 12th Gen and keep reading for more.

As previously mentioned, the stock CPU cooler will work just fine, but you are likely to run into thermal throttling when doing intensive work and will see generally higher temperatures. If you want to get everything out of this CPU, an aftermarket cooler is recommended. Check out the Noctua NH-U12S Redux CPU cooler for $50. Noctua is a highly regarded company in the PC community for designing quality coolers and fans. The Redux is also compatible with a variety of other platforms such as AMDâ€™s AM4 and AM5, Intelâ€™s LGA-1200, -1150, 1155, and more. This cooler comes with an NF-P12 Redux-1700 120mm fan for blowing air over the heatsink. This cooler is also designed to not interfere with RAM or PCIe slots.

If you are not comfortable building your own PC, check out the Skytech Azure Gaming Desktop i3/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,316. While it is running a 10th Gen i5 processor, you can still expect sufficient gaming performance at 1440p with the new RTX 3060 Ti. Be sure to also check out the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 260Hz gaming monitor at $400. This is the lowest price weâ€™ve seen this monitor for in 2022 and nets you NVIDIA G-SYNC support for a tear-free gaming experience.

Intel Core i5-12400 Processor features:

IntelÂ® CoreÂ® i5 2.50 GHz processor offers hyper-threading architecture that delivers high performance for demanding applications with improved onboard graphics and turbo boost

Its 18 MB of L3 cache is good enough to carry routine data and process them in a flash giving you fast and smooth performance

Built-in Intel UHD Graphics 730 controller for improved graphics and visual quality. Supports up to 4 monitors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

