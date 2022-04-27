Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop is perfect for 1440p gaming at an Amazon low of $1,316

Amazon is offering the Skytech Azure Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,316.34 shipped. This is a $213 discount from its normal going rate of $1,530 that marks a new all-time low on Amazon. This gaming desktop is designed to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. The RTX 3060 Ti GPU is perfect for 1440p gaming and with a 1TB SSD included there’ll be more than enough space to download and play with your favorite games. On top of that, the i5 processor and 16GB of RAM is perfect for gaming setups. I love gaming with the RTX 3060, and the 3060 Ti will deliver more power overall for a smoother experience. Keep reading for more.

Reallocate a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this AOC 24-inch 1080p 144Hz gaming monitor that can be picked up for $170 at Amazon. It’ll pair perfectly with the RTX 3060 Ti on sale today and allow you to enjoy high refresh rate gaming without breaking the bank. However, you could step it up to 360Hz gaming with the ASUS ROG Swift display that’s on sale for $400 today.

Need more power for your gaming setup? Well, we spotted a few graphics card deals today that you should check out. The RTX 3070 is down to $720 right now from its normal $850 or more going rate, and the RTX 3080 can be picked up at $1,063, down from $1,300. Either way, these GPUs are made for high-end gaming setups and are well worth considering for your desktop.

Skytech Azure Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech AZURE offers the best gaming computer built to date to easily run popular games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PlayerunKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive , Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more in settings from high to ultra ultra sharp, 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

