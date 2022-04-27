iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mount for iPhone and Android falls to $21

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you would more regularly pay $25, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and is the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention back in January. Delivering iOttie’s latest One Touch mount mechanism, the brand’s in-car accessory keeps your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view by resting right on an air vent. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on navigation directions in landscape orientation or just check on music playback, the swivel head adjusts to your use case. Plus, iOttie’s mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to the larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

As far as a more affordable alternative go, the previous-generation Easy One Touch 4 series deliver much of the same features while sacrificing some of the convenience from the improved mount design. If that isn’t a dealbreaker, the air vent mount model is stitting at just over $17 on Amazon and proving some added savings in the process

As for the very latest from iOttie, the brand just revealed a series of new additions into its Velox MagSafe lineup yesterday. After taking a hands-on look at the premium accessory, you can dive into the two different features sets for the in-car and at-home counterparts in our review right here.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount is the next generation of the top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!