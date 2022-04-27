TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees first 2022 discount at $50 off

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped in two styles. Marking only the second discount to date, this is $50 off the usual $500 price tag and delivering the best price of 2022. It has only gone on sale once back before Black Friday, for comparison. Launching as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset, and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of TCL’s latest Android smartphones, its 20S handset will only set you back $250 at Amazon. While it isn’t quite as capable on the feature front, this one sets down to an even more affordable price tag with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, quad sensor camera array, and 5000mAh battery.

This week also notably kicked off with a pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

