Android app deals of the day: Donut County,  Florence, Romancing SaGa 3, and more

Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now live. Just be sure to dive into our offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 lineup as well as a new low on the Moto G100 Android Smartphone. This afternoon’s collection is headlined by Donut County, Florence, Romancing SaGa 3, Gorogoa, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to 23% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 lineup from $180. On the handset side of things, we are now tracking a new low on the Moto G100 Android Smartphone alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra. As far as add-ons, we also have notable offers on TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV, a hands-on look at the new Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, and additional deals in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Donut County:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes. When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!

