Amazon confirms Prime Day 2022 will kick off in July

Today, Amazon is officially giving shoppers the first announcement as to when we’ll see this year’s Prime Day festivities. The 2-day shopping event has a history of offering deep discounts over the summer, but following inconsistent scheduling over the past few years, is finally returning to the usual July date.

Amazon normally holds its Prime Day savings event over the summer, but the past few years have seen the online retailer mix things up to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year had the sale bumped up to June, while the year prior celebrated things a bit late in October. Now returning to normal, Amazon has announced it will be officially holding Prime Day 2022 in July.

Announced in its Q1 2022 earnings call earlier today, Amazon has this to say about Prime Day for this year:

This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.

As of now, there’s no telling exactly when Amazon will be holding Prime Day for 2022 outside of knowing it’ll be bringing the summer savings in July. Right now, our best guess would put the shopping event on Monday, July 18 through the next day on July 19. Amazon typically likes to prioritize the start of the week for its mid-year sales, and so based on previous years this is the best bet. Now all that’s to do is wait for an official announcement.

Here’s how previous Prime Days have shaped up:

Seventh: June, 21-22, 2021

Sixth: Oct 13-14, 2020

Fifth: July 15-16, 2019

Fourth: July 16-17, 2018

Third: July 11-12, 2017

Second: July 12, 2016

First: July 15, 2015

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given how inconsistent Prime Day has been over the past few years, it’s exciting to see Amazon finally return to the usual time frame for 2022. While we’re still waiting on a date, it shouldn’t be too long until the retail reveals exactly when we can start seeing the deals flowing. Regardless, Amazon has a lot to deliver for the savings event this year. Especially considering shoppers will be looking to get the most out of their Prime accounts following the subscription price increase that went live earlier in the year.

But until July, be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys, as we'll be sure to share all of the updates on Prime Day as they roll in over the next several weeks.

