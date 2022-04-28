Eve’s just-refreshed HomeKit Water Guard with Thread hits new low of $80 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is now offering the just-refreshed Eve Water Guard for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just been updated earlier in the year, the $100 going rate has now been reduced for only the second time at $20 off. This is not only $13 below our previous mention, but also a new all-time low. Just refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While none of the other models are equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Weather Station, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

Speaking of new Thread gear from Eve, earlier in the week it’s recently-refreshed HomeKit Weather Station went on sale for one of the first times. Dropping down to $70, this rare discount brings temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure readings to your Siri setup for setting automations and more.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

