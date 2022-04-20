Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds see rare discount to $248 (2022 low)

Blair Altland
2022 low $248

Adorama is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from $278, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date with $30 in savings. These have only sold for less once before back on Black Friday. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. 

On the more affordable side of things, those who don’t need the latest and greatest can go with the previous-generation XM3 ANC Earbuds at $128 instead. These may not deliver the best personal audio package on the market these days, but still arrive with plenty of value. At the time of release we found these to be some of the best earbuds on the market, and our hands-on review still reflects that.

As for what the latest from Sony deliver, the company just launched its unique new LinkBuds last month with quite the interesting design approach. Centered around a new open-style form-factor, these true wireless earbuds deliver a transparency-mode like feature through hardware with a circular and hollow driver that allows you to still hear audio from the outside world. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the recent debuts, which you can check out right here.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys.

