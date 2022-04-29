Massive 59% price drop hits Pad & Quill’s leather Lowry Cuff Apple Watch band at $41

Pad & Quill is now offering its Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Leather Band in whiskey at $41.18 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $100, this is a giant 59% off the regular price tag, slightly below the previous spring sale price, and the best we have tracked all year. Pad & Quill says stock is running out on this model so be sure to jump in now if you’re interested. Compatible with 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models (all generations including Series 7 and SE), it delivers a full-grain leather build with a softer leather lining as well as an unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening. From there you can expect to see UV-resistant, marine-grade stitching holding it all together as well as matte black metal hardware and a 2 year warranty. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the huge sale on the handcrafted Pad & Quill option above, this more basic option on Amazon is currently marked down to under $14.50 Prime shipped for the next 8 hours or so. It features a “genuine” leather band alongside compatibility with 42, 44, and 45mm models as well as metal connectors, and more.

Just be sure to scope out this new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 7 models at up to $100 off if you’re looking for an upgrade. Then head over to our feature roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. There are loads of amazing suggestions in there across a broad range of styles and prices, from more sport solutions to classy board room-ready options like the Pad & Quill model above.

Hit up our coverage of Pad & Quill’s first new leather Apple Watch band in years right here as well.

Pad & Quill Lowry Cuff features:

This carefully crafted cuff features our durable American full-grain leather along with a supple-soft and amazingly strong leather lining for even greater comfort and durability. The leather ages with use and becomes a true one-of-a-kind work of art. Intricate stitching with our UV-resistant marine-grade thread (the same thread used in parachutes and sails), paired with our nearly-unbreakable forged brass hardware means this band will long outlive your Apple Watch.

