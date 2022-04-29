Talk with Alexa in the bathroom using the Oontz Angle 3 Shower Plus Bluetooth speaker at $25

The official Cambridge Soundworks storefront on Amazon is offering the Oontz Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition with Alexa for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally listed for $33, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this speaker. The built-in Alexa support relies on the Alexa app on your phone, and at the press of a button on the speaker, you can talk with the voice assistant. With the IPX7 rating, you can comfortably take this speaker into wet environments without being concerned about damage. The 10W amp built into the speaker is capable of delivering “surprisingly loud with the volume to fill a room with high-quality sound.” With no obstructions, you can get a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet! Keep the party going all day with the 14-hour battery life. Battery life also doesn’t have to be a concern if you keep it plugged into a USB cable. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save a couple of bucks and don’t need Alexa support, go with the Oontz Angle 3 for $24 with the on-page coupon clipped. When it comes down to specifications, you will find that the two speakers are nearly identical. The IPX5 rating is slightly lower than the IPX7 of the Shower Plus edition speaker, but it can still handle splashes and such. The Bluetooth range and battery life is the same at 100 feet and 14 hours.

Oontz Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition with Alexa features:

With the Alexa app running on your iPhone or Smartphone with the Android operating system, simply push a button on your OontZ Angle 3 Shower to talk to Alexa. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more. Note: Alexa app must be installed on your phone

Our advanced digital audio processor, dual precision stereo drivers, and proprietary bass radiator deliver crystal clear mids and highs with rich bass; Powerful 10 Watt AMP plays surprisingly loud with the volume to fill a room with high-quality sound

Play from morning till night; high capacity rechargeable 2500 mAh battery for up to 14 hours of playtime at 2/3 volume – BUILT-IN MIC for talking to Alexa or Siri from your iPhone and hands-free personal speakerphone for calls from an iPhone or Smartphone

