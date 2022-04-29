Smartphone Accessories: LISEN MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mount $14 (48% off), more

AI-Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LISEN MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mount for $14.03 when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 33W2TYQQ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this mount normally goes for $27 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the first price drop that we’ve seen. Designed to hold your phone on road trips, you’ll just have to put your device to the mount and it’ll automatically grab it thanks to MagSafe support. On top of that, when not in use this mount has a large hole in the center to allow air to pass through, which is something that most mounts don’t offer, meaning it doesn’t block air when driving.

Our Master Magnet Car Phone Mount with Non-blocking/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best. LISEN brand laboratory has upgraded this magsafe car vent mount from 3 directions.①Upgrade extension arm to protect your phone overheating crash; ②Cell phone holder for car mount with most stable “Steel Hook”;③Magnetic phone car mount that has the strongest magnet force, which can hold up to 10 iPhone 13 Pro Max. LISEN provides at least 1 years of user service.

