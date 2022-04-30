Save $50 on Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards starting at $249

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

To pair with today’s Magic Keyboard discounts, both of the companion iPad models are also still on sale. First up, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $399 off and delivering new all-time lows on cellular models in the process. Then there’s the brand-new iPad Air 5, which is marked down for one of the first times since launching earlier in the spring at up to $70 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

