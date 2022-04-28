Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 now up to $49 off at some of the best prices yet

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. While you’d typically pay $599, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and delivering the second-best price to date. You can also save $49 on the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, delivering a new all-time low for the configuration at $699.99.

Now powered by the same desktop-class architecture as other recent Apple releases, the all-new iPad Air 5 arrives with an M1 chip backed by the Neural Engine for the first time. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well as the option for cellular connectivity. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

If you’re looking to update iPadOS with a physical typing experience, the price cuts we spotted yesterday on Apple’s Magic Keyboards are worth a look. Delivering rare chances to save on first-party peripherals, you can score discounts on the standard as well as newer models with Touch ID modules built-in starting at $88.50.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!