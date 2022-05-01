Amazon clears out iPad Air 4 with up to $150 discounts at new lows from $469

Amazon is now offering all-time lows on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 models with the 256GB entering at $599 shipped. Beating our previous mention by $1, this is a new best price yet and $150 off the usual $649 going rate. Those who can get away with less storage can also find the 64GB model at $469, down from the usual $599 price tag in order to mark a new low at $130 off and $1 below our previous mention.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

To fully upgrade your iPadOS setup, yesterday saw the second-best prices to date roll out across Apple’s white Magic Keyboard lineup. Including the model compatible with iPad Air 4 at $249, you can now lock-in $50 in savings on both 12.9- and 11-inch form-factors. Then there’s also the brand-new iPad Air 5, which is marked down for one of the first times since launching earlier in the spring at up to $70 off.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

