8Bitdo’s Xbox Media Remote Control with motion activated backlit buttons from $17 (16% off)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the 8Bitdo Media Remotes for Xbox consoles. You can land the white Short Edition model for $17 or the black Long Edition for $21.10, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and $25 respectively, this is up to 16% off the going rates, matching our previous mention, and within cents of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. These officially licensed remotes are compatible with Series X|S and Xbox One delivering a dedicated home control, motion-activated backlit buttons, and the ability to command your TV (if it supports HDMI-CEC). The main difference between the two models is the full numeric pad on the longer variant. More details below.

A comparable third-party alternative comes by way of the PDP Gaming Remote Control for Xbox controllers. This one comes in at a slightly less than the long edition 8Bitdo above, but will run you an extra $3 over the short. You might find some lesser known brands out there for even less, but it’s hard to recommend those over the trustworthy options from 8Bitdo and PDP.

While E3 digital might have gotten cancelled this year, Microsoft has already announced a wide ranging showcase alongside its Bethesda teams to make up for it. Already slated to air in mid June, it looks like publishers will be launching their own summer game presentations in lieu of E3 this year and Microsoft is the first out of the gate thus far. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for a full summer game presentation schedule as more events get announced.

8Bitdo Media Remote features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls

How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

Automatically pair in range, requires direct line of sight. Note: Low battery – backlight stars to blink rapidly.

