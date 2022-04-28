No E3, no problem: Microsoft details massive summer Xbox and Bethesda games showcase

Microsoft has now unveiled its plans for what is looking to be a massive summer Xbox games showcase. After acquiring Bethesda and its beloved development studios alongside being in the process of inking a deal to absorb the Blizzard Activision package, Microsoft’s summer Xbox games showcase is likely to be quite an exciting one. We already know the annual E3 festivities will be cancelled this year, but, as expected, the future of gaming will be on display nonetheless. Head below for more details.

While there is no specific mention of the Blizzard Activision side of things in today’s announcement, you can most certainly count on seeing the latest from the folks at Bethesda. That more than likely includes the still mostly under wraps Starfield sci-fi RPG, the next Arkane titles, and hopefully (finger’s crossed) more details on the now mostly confirmed-to-be Xbox/PC exclusive Elder Scrolls 6. Not mention what’s up next for the id software team and that Indiana Jones game Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs are currently cooking up (more details on that right here)

Microsoft said the show will feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”

See more Save the date!



Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

From there you can expect to see “the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

The summer Xbox games showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT in 30 different languages on just about every social and video platform out there:

