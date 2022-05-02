New Amazon 2022 low hits Breville stainless steel Smart Convection Oven Pro at $210 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $209.95 shipped. The black model is also marked down to the same price. Originally $350, it goes for closer to $280 these days like it is currently fetching at Best Buy. Today’s offer is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. Delivering a standout brushed stainless steel exterior alongside the backlit LCD screen, and ten built-in cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, and slow cook. This convection oven makes for a great alternative when you don’t want to wait for the main range to heat up, looks great on the countertop if you ask me, and has enough space for a 13-inch pizza, six slices of bread, or a 4.4-quart Dutch oven. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go for something with some built-in air frying action, the ongoing Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event has some great options that are now on sale. Starting from $49, you’ll find dedicated air fryers as well as full-on multi-cookers and even coffee makers. You can get a closer look at everything on tap in our coverage right here.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen and cooking offers. The Traeger smart WiFIRE grills are now seeing the first notable price drops of the year at Amazon for the springtime and you can get all of the details in our piece from last week. You’re looking at up to $150 in savings across a number of the brand’s high-tech grill and smoker combo units. Just be sure to check out the latest Timberline touchscreen model as well.

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Oven features:

The Breville Smart Oven Pro with Element iQ System is a high performance countertop oven; Reduce your cooking time by up to 30% using the convection setting and choose from 10 cooking functions as an interior oven light guides you to perfection

Element iQ System: Using 5 independent quartz elements, smart algorithms steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment for perfect results every time; Fast 1800 Watt preheat gets your meals on the table more quickly

Convection Powered: The Smart Oven Pro’s convection setting reduces cooking time by up to 30%; An inbuilt fan circulates the hot air within the oven which speeds the cooking process by stripping away the cold air that surrounds your food

