Have Siri cool your house with Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat at $99 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low at $27 below our previous mention. Spring weather is officially here and Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives with a discount in tow to help keep the temperature consistent around your home. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this unit is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, the Sensi Touch also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is really as good as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled solution. But if you don’t mind swapping the Siri support for another voice assistant, the Alexa-enabled Amazon Smart Thermostat sits at $60. This much more affordable solution might not be as premium without the touchscreen display, but will help you add some smart features to the climate control system for far less.

We’re also still tracking a pair of discounts on ecobee’s SmartThermostats for those who aren’t entirely sold by the Emerson models. On sale for spring, these HomeKit-enabled models are down to the best prices of the year starting at $149 alongside everything else currently up for grabs in our smart home guide.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

