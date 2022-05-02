LEGO reveals new life-size Baby Groot set with Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette; pre-order now

Today, the LEGO Group is giving us an official first look at what to expect from the upcoming summer Marvel lineup. Delivering a notable follow-up to the life-size Thor’s hammer from earlier this year, a new full-scale collectible LEGO MCU set will be joining the Marvel summer 2022 lineup this August in the form of the adorable Baby Groot.

LEGO reveals new life-size Baby Groot set

Following last year’s Infinity Saga series, the LEGO Group has a lot to deliver on the Marvel front to keep the pace. While we should be seeing details on the entire lineup in the coming weeks, today is showcasing one of the more unique creations that will surely be in the wave. Assembling something of the MCU mascot as of late, builders will soon be able to own their own brick-built version of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Baby Groot.

Straight out of Vol. 2, this 476-piece build stacks up to a life-size version of the talking tree. The entire build clocks in at 10.2 inches tall, making it the perfect size compared to the lovable tree’s theatrical debut. Though in order to get the scale correct, there are going to be quite a large number of stickers used to add in some of the wood texture you’ll see.

On top of just being an accurate size, the LEGO Group has made this brick-built Baby Groot about as posable as can be. There is plenty of articulation in the arms and legs, letting you pose the build however you’d like up on display. Oh, and speaking of how you’ll show it off in your collection, a miniature display plaque is also included. This one is very similar to the Iron Man in a similar scale we saw earlier in the year, with some information about Baby Groot in the Marvel universe.

Then last but not least, the LEGO Group has one final element of the set to excite Marvel fans. On top of a brick-built Baby Groot, you’ll find a LEGO version of the Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette tape.

Baby Groot joins the LEGO Marvel summer 2022 lineup in August

Arriving on August 1, the new I am Groot set is now available for pre-order ahead of time. Bringing Baby Groot to your LEGO collection will run you $54.99 once it does ship later on in the year. This should also be the confirmation that we’ll officially be seeing the rest of the LEGO Marvel summer 2022 lineup come August 1, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I am a huge self-confessed Baby Groot fan and this new LEGO version of the adorable Guardians of the Galaxy member checks all of the right boxes. The price seems completely fair for the build, which actually does such a great job at capturing the iconic, dancing likeness from Vol. 2. So as far as first impressions go for the upcoming Marvel summer lineup, the LEGO Group certainly knows how to excite.

