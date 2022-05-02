Panasonic’s LUMIX S5 full frame mirrorless camera body reaches new low of $1,500, more

Amazon is currently offering the Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for between $1,700 and $2,000, this up to 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this mirrorless camera body. This camera body is currently going for that $1,700 price point from B&H and Adorama, who notes its deal will only last 5 days. The 24.2-megapixel sensor will benefit video with its dual native ISO technology. The ability to record in 4K at 10-bit and in V-Log and V-Gamut will please any content creator. You can get 14+ stops of dynamic range while shooting in these log recording modes as well. The camera is also dust and splash resistant to handle any condition. The built-in 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 enables 6.5-stops of image stabilization while shooting. Dual SD card slots are also a benefit for redundancy and extra capacity. This specific deal does not include a lens with the body. You can use some savings to grab the Panasonic LUMIX S Series 50mm f/1.8 Full Frame Lens for $448. Keep reading for another mirrorless camera deal.

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with a 12-40mm f/2.8 lens for $1,999 shipped. Normally going for $2,800, this 29% discount makes one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this camera. Adorama is also offering this one-day deal at the same price as part of its Deal of the Day. This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is regarded as being “well-rounded” with it being “designed with speed, versatility, and portability in mind.” The 20.4-megapixel Live MOS sensor is paired with the updated TruePic IX image processor to shoot continuously at 60fps while using the electric shutter and 15fps with the mechanical shutter. The 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system can compensate for up to 7.5-stops of camera shake. While it does not include V-Log, you do get Olympus’ OM-Log that extends the effective dynamic range and color grading potential. The weather-sealed body means you can take this camera anywhere without being overly concerned. The included 12-40mm f/2.8 lens is a perfect all-around lens for most scenarios. The maximum f/2.8 aperture means it will have good low light performance across the focal range.

You’ll need somewhere to store all your pictures and videos. Check out these deals on a CORSAIR 1TB MP600 PRO M.2 SSD for $155 and the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD for $112.50.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body features:

  • The LUMIX S5 boasts high-speed, high-precision AF in both photo shooting and video recording that are made possible with advanced deep-learning technology featuring real-time detection of the subject’s type and parts such as human eye, face, head and body.
  • At the heart of the camera, the LUMIX S5 contains a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that boasts a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance made possible by sufficient light condensation. The LUMIX S5 further realizes recording maximum ISO51200 crystal-clear high sensitivity video with the adoption of the Dual Native ISO technology.
  • To enhance the photographic experience, the 96-megapixel High Resolution Mode (JPEG/RAW), Live View Composite function and HLG Photo mode are available.

