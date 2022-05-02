WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC hits Amazon low at $112.50

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $112.49 shipped. Regularly $150 and sometimes fetching as much as $170 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Delivering 1TB capacity and up to 900MB/s transfer speeds, this is a notable deal on a purpose built game storage device that will work seamlessly in multi-platform setups. You can play older PS4 and Xbox One titles right from the drive, while using it as a storage device for newer PS5 and Series X|S games. Head below for more details.

But if you don’t require a game-specific option, you can save a touch more on the faster (up to 1,050MB/s) Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. This one is selling for $105 shipped on Amazon, or just $5 above the all-time low there, delivering the same storage capacity with better specs as well as an arguably more universal and versatile package overall.

For your internal gaming storage needs, look now further than the new Amazon all-time low we spotted on CORSAIR’s latest 7,100MB/s 1TB MP600 PRO SSD. One of the latest PS5 and PC-ready options to hit the market, you can now land one for $155 shipped alongside the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD.

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.

