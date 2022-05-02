CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s 1TB MP600 PRO SSD for PC/PS5 hits new Amazon low at $155, more

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen 4 Solid-State Drive for $154.99 shipped. This one launched back in February at $185 before jumping up to $190 at Amazon and settling in the $160 range back at the beginning of last month. We are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have seen yet. This is a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD with the M.2 form-factor that has been optimized for gaming PCs and the PlayStation 5. It can move data at up to 7,100MB/s while exceeding “all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements” alongside its pre-installed low-profile aluminum heat spreader. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more deals on larger capacity models.

We are also still tracking Amazon all-time lows on the 2TB and 4TB models if you need additional storage capacity. Both of which feature similar specs as the 1TB detailed above and are at the lowest prices we can find:

Alongside this morning’s price drop on Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card, the first notable price drops on Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield portable SSD models are still live at Amazon. Now starting from $135 on the 1TB variant, all of the colorways are now marked down after first being unveiled last week. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

