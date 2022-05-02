Reclaim desk space with the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 TKL Gaming Keyboard at $65

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Tenkeyless with red switches gaming keyboard for $64.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $100, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this gaming keyboard. The tenkeyless 60% design means you won’t have a number pad or dedicated arrow keys. This will save you space on your desk and provide more room for your mouse to maneuver around. The full aluminum body of the keyboard makes it rigid and stable for those intense moments. The per-key RGB lighting is controlled with the HyperX NGENUITY software for ultimate customization. Macros can also be set up within this software. This specific model that is on sale uses the HyperX Red Switches which are linear with no tactile bump. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of this keyboard and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the HyperX Alloy Core RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $30. Unlike the featured keyboard, this one is membrane-based and only has five zones of multi-color customization. This keyboard is also full-size, which means you get a number pad and other dedicated keys with the space tradeoff. The flexible braided cable is able to resist daily wear and tear. You also get dedicated media control keys with the Alloy Core keyboard.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB-C Microphone for $79. This new low price nets you a condenser microphone that also functions as an audio interface. Microsoft’s white Xbox Series X Wireless Controller can also be had for $45. This is matching the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year and gets you a controller that can be used on Xbox, PC, and other Bluetooth devices.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a supremely portable 60% form factor keyboard that gives you more room for sweeping mouse movements. It features a durable, full aluminum body, and reliable HyperX switches balanced for speed and performance which are rated to withstand 80 million keypresses. The stock double shot PBT keycaps have secondary functions printed on them so you can quickly locate additional functionality. Let your style shine bright with the HyperX switches’ exposed LED design, and stunning lighting effects. Further customize your keyboard with macros, personalized lighting profiles, and more with HyperX NGENUITY software.

