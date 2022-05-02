Microsoft’s white Xbox Series X Wireless Controller is now 25% off at $45 shipped

GameStop is now offering the current-generation Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller in white for $45 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently marked down to $50 via Microsoft, this is up to 25% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked in over a year, and the lowest total we can find. The black model is marked down to $49 at Amazon while the blue option is going for $49.50 shipped. While we are still tracking the Elite Series 2 pro-grade Microsoft controller at $40 off the going rate, today’s deal ushers in one of the best totals we have tracked on the standard edition model with up to 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and a hybrid D-pad alongside the textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. The dedicated Share button is joined by customized button mapping and support for Windows machines as well as Android tablets and smartphones. More details below.

We are also still tracking a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X. While this one is wired, it also comes in at just over $38 shipped on Amazon, which is the lowest price we have ever tracked there. It also delivers loads of customization options through 8Bitdo’s mapping software including stick and trigger sensitivity as well as vibration adjustment.

Speaking of Xbox accessories, this morning also saw some notable price drops go live on 8Bitdo’s Xbox Media Remote Control with motion activated backlit buttons. A notable solution to bring a more entertainment center-worthey experience to your Xbox setup, it is compatible with Series X|S machines as well as Xbox One and is now starting from $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look right here.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.*

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app

