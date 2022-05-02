Elgato’s Wave:1 USB-C microphone is an all-in-one audio interface at a low of $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:1 USB-C Condenser Microphone for $78.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous best by an additional $1. Based around a condenser capsule with a 24-bit, 48kHz analog to digital conversion system, the Wave:1 is a fantastic microphone option for your streams, voiceovers, or even Zoom meetings. It leverages quite a few benefits from Elgato’s Wave Link software including Clipguard technology to ensure that you never clip as well as the ability to control up to eight other audio sources and create two independent mixes. On top of all that, it’s USB-C so you can plug it into modern computers with no adapter, though Elgato does include a USB-C to USB-A cable in the package for most machines. Check out our hands-on review of the Wave:3 to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the JLab Talk Go microphone that’s also USB-C and is available on Amazon for $40 right now. While it ditches most of the premium features you’ll find from Elgato above, it’s still a solid low-cost option for those who want to upgrade from their webcam’s built-in microphone.

Speaking of your working setup, did you see that Microsoft’s compact and lightweight Surface Laptop Go is on sale for the lowest price that we’ve seen? Right now it’s down $350 from its normal going rate, making it $550 with 256GB of storage. The 12.4-inch display is great for on-the-go work and there’s even built-in microphones and a 720p HD webcam for taking meeting when away from your desk.

Elgato Wave:1 USB Microphone features:

Wave:1 is your gateway to microphone and digital mixing mastery, fusing plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes one for you, one for your audience with the Wave Link app.

