Work from the beach this summer with Microsoft’s 256GB Surface Laptop Go at $350 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB for $549.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally $900 when not on sale, today’s deal matches Amazon’s low price that we’ve seen only once before back in early April. Designed to be the lightest Surface laptop yet, this model packs a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, a 720p HD webcam for video calls, and weighs just 2.44 pounds. It’s also the perfect mobile workstation with an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for lightweight workloads. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up the updated Microsoft Surface Dock 2 which can be purchased for $228 on Amazon. It plugs into your Surface Connector port and provides a single cable setup at your desk, bringing mice, keyboards, monitors, and even Ethernet to life all while charging your computer. However, since it supports USB-C, you could instead pick up the lower-cost 7-in-1 Anker hub for $35 on Amazon to accomplish a similar task.

For the ultimate in portable working, it’s hard to deny how small and powerful Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 is. Right now it’s available at a new Amazon all-time low of $400, which is thanks to a $99 discount from its normal going rate. The latest iPad mini 6 supports Apple Pencil, USB-C, and has an edge-to-edge 8.4-inch retina display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life² you need in the lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps* you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.²Up to 13 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage.

