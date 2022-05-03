Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Finding, Syntronik, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, more

This morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking and joining offers on the 4-pack of Apple AirTags at the lowest price of the year as well as this Apple gift card promotion. As for the discounted app collection, our headliner deals include titles like Finding, Syntronik, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Earth Atlantis, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Essential Oils for doTERRA: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Skeletal Avenger: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Libre Office: Document reader: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iNavX: Marine Navigation: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

Mac: Magnet: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Finding:

Welcome to Finding Yourself, the classical gameplay but fun. Finding Yourself has easy rule so it suitable for all ages! Above this, we made some innovation, which made Finding Yourself become more fun. Finding Yourself tells us a story about a kid finds a flower. In his journey, he will experience many things and through many places. Of course, he can also enjoy the scenery along the way, the beautiful scenery! In Finding Yourself, when you complete a level, you will get a very cool picture that you can use it as your phone’s wallpaper. Come on! Collect all cool pictures!

