Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $15, Guardians of the Galaxy $23, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly was much as $44 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on PS5 and Xbox directly from Amazon and coming within about $0.50 on PS4. If you have been waiting to give this one a shot until a deep sale hit, this is it. Players explore a series of open-world realms inspired by Greek mythology while taking on fantastical beasts like Cyclops and Medusa. You will wield the “ powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.” While ti might be a bit of stretch to say this is Ubisoft’s Breath of the Wild, it does deliver some of those vibes with bright colorful environments and a “a stylized open world across seven unique regions.” Alongside a solid price drop on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, down below you’ll also find deals on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil 2, NBA 2K22, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $23 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 and Xbox $13 (Reg. $21+)
- Free PS5/Series X upgrade coming this year
- NBA 2K22 PSN from $9.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Xbox sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
