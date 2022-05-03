Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $15, Guardians of the Galaxy $23, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly was much as $44 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on PS5 and Xbox directly from Amazon and coming within about $0.50 on PS4. If you have been waiting to give this one a shot until a deep sale hit, this is it. Players explore a series of open-world realms inspired by Greek mythology while taking on fantastical beasts like Cyclops and Medusa. You will wield the “ powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.” While ti might be a bit of stretch to say this is Ubisoft’s Breath of the Wild, it does deliver some of those vibes with bright colorful environments and a “a stylized open world across seven unique regions.” Alongside a solid price drop on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, down below you’ll also find deals on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil 2, NBA 2K22, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

