Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games, apps, and more

It’s time for our roundup all of the best May the 4th deals on games across all platforms for Stars Wars Day 2022. We have already delivered all of the top price drops on LEGO building kits as well as the nine-movie collection, and much more, with loads of May the 4th merchandise still on the way. But much like years past, the Stars Wars console titles and app deals have already begun to kick off, and we have everything waiting for you below in our 2022 edition of the the best May the 4th deals on games after the jump.

Best May the 4th deals on games, apps, and more

While we await a notable price drop on the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (the Switch version is currently a few bucks off), you’ll want to dive into our hands-on review of the latest brick built console title to get a better idea of the experience. However, we are already starting to track some notable May the 4th deals on games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch that you can browse right now, including everything from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons to classics like Super Star Wars and the KOTOR RPGs.

May the 4th PlayStation deals

Best May the 4th deals on Xbox games:

Nintendo Switch Star Wars Day game deals:

Nintendo is getting in on the best May the 4th deals on games for 2022 as well. Its sale event kicked off early this year with some classics of its own including Knights of the Old Republic, the Jedi Knight titles, Star Wars Pinball, and more.

Nintendo Switch titles— and video game deals — be with you! In celebration of Star Wars Day, check out these big savings on Lucasfilm Games titles of yesteryear. It’s the perfect time to revisit games you love and try something new.

Best mobile game deals from a galaxy far, far away:

And lastly, we are also tracking some notable price drop on mobile titles courtesy of the App Store and Google Play’s best May the 4th deals. You’ll also find the classic KOTOR titles included here alongside some fun sticker apps, pinball, and more:

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Android: Star Wars: KOTOR $5 (Reg. $10)

Android: Star Wars: KOTOR II $7.50 (Reg. $15)

Android: Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)

Be sure to swing by our master roundup of the best May the 4th deals right here and head back throughout tomorrow as we will be updating it with the most notable price drops as they happen all day.

