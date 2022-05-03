Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more

Annual Star Wars Day is now upon us, and as retailers begin ringing in all of the usual May the 4th festivities, 9to5Toys is ready to cover all of the best deals. Like every other year, there is a vast galaxy of discounts out there ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Head below for all of the action, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.

Star Wars Day won’t be going live officially until the proper celebration on May the 4th, but we’re already tracking a collection of deals ahead of time.

Best LEGO May the 4th deals now live

The LEGO Group is always one of the first companies out there to get in on the May the 4th deals, and this is certainly no different. Its annual promotion is now live for the taking directly from the LEGO Shop, and you’ll also find some deep cash discounts courtesy of Amazon and other retailers on individual sets, too.

Direct from LEGO right now, select orders will score some freebies in celebration of Star Wars Day. These May the 4th deals are available to shoppers looking to pick up any sets from a galaxy far, far away and apply to everything from the all-new UCS Landspeeder that was just released to older kits in the catalog. We already detailed what to expect in a previous post, but here’s a quick breakdown.

AT-ST Polybag when spending $40

Beskar Keychain when spending $80

Lars Family Homestead Kitchen when spending $160

As for discounts elsewhere in the LEGO world, Amazon is setting the pace by marking down a wide selection of Star Wars sets. These cash discounts are a bit different than the promotional May the 4th savings above, offering up reduced prices across most of the 2021 sets and more.

Brick-built starship May the 4th deals

Display-focused sets

Playsets

Add the Skywalker Saga to your digital library

On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the standalone anthology titles to $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this 9-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices. Check out all of the digital May the 4th deals below.

And more May the 4th deals to come

We’ll be updating the list of best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and through the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

Other Star Wars Day deals:

