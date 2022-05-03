Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more

Annual Star Wars Day is now upon us, and as retailers begin ringing in all of the usual May the 4th festivities, 9to5Toys is ready to cover all of the best deals. Like every other year, there is a vast galaxy of discounts out there ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Head below for all of the action, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.
Star Wars Day won’t be going live officially until the proper celebration on May the 4th, but we’re already tracking a collection of deals ahead of time.
Best LEGO May the 4th deals now live
The LEGO Group is always one of the first companies out there to get in on the May the 4th deals, and this is certainly no different. Its annual promotion is now live for the taking directly from the LEGO Shop, and you’ll also find some deep cash discounts courtesy of Amazon and other retailers on individual sets, too.
Direct from LEGO right now, select orders will score some freebies in celebration of Star Wars Day. These May the 4th deals are available to shoppers looking to pick up any sets from a galaxy far, far away and apply to everything from the all-new UCS Landspeeder that was just released to older kits in the catalog. We already detailed what to expect in a previous post, but here’s a quick breakdown.
- AT-ST Polybag when spending $40
- Beskar Keychain when spending $80
- Lars Family Homestead Kitchen when spending $160
As for discounts elsewhere in the LEGO world, Amazon is setting the pace by marking down a wide selection of Star Wars sets. These cash discounts are a bit different than the promotional May the 4th savings above, offering up reduced prices across most of the 2021 sets and more.
Brick-built starship May the 4th deals
- X-Wing Fighter: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Boba Fett’s Starship: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Mandalorian Starfighter: $50 (Reg. $60)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Imperial TIE Fighter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Imperial Armored Marauder: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Millennium Falcon Microfighter: $8 (Reg. $10)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
Display-focused sets
- The Child: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Boba Fett Helmet: $52 (Reg. $60)
- Scout Trooper Helmet: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Attack of the Clones Yoda: $80 (Reg. $100)
Playsets
- Imperial Armored Marauder: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Trouble on Tatooine: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- AT-AT vs. Tauntaun: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
- Duel on Mandalore: $17 (Reg. $20)
- Learn more in our hands-on review
Add the Skywalker Saga to your digital library
On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the standalone anthology titles to $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this 9-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices. Check out all of the digital May the 4th deals below.
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
- The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
And more May the 4th deals to come
We’ll be updating the list of best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and through the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.
