Nintendo’s Star Wars Day May the 4th sale starts now with Switch games from $5

While we are still about a week out, the Nintendo Star Wars Day May the 4th sale on the eShop is now live. This morning saw some classic Star Wars titles go live on the App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android, but it’s now time for the digital Switch side of things. While you can expect to see loads of big-time price drops on collectibles and just about everything else from a galaxy far, far away come next week around here, the iconic classic Star Wars game price drops tend to kick off a little bit early and 2022 is no exception. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo Star Wars Day May the 4th sale

The digital spring deals on Switch games are still live with a host of Bethesda and Ubisoft titles, among others, but the Nintendo Star Wars Day price drops are now up for grabs on the eShop as well. From the classic Knights of the Old Republic RPG to some of the more recent re-releases like the Jedi Academy title that hit the Switch back in mid 2020, the Nintendo Star Wars Day sale will be live from now until May 5, 2022.

May the 4th — and video game deals — be with you! In celebration of Star Wars Day, check out these big savings on Lucasfilm Games titles of yesteryear. It’s the perfect time to revisit games you love and try something new.

You can dive into the iOS and Android titles that are now on sale in today’s roundups as well as the new Amazon all-time lows live on the hardcover Star Wars Mandalorian art books. Just be sure to also scope out LEGO’s three new Star Wars diorama sets and our first look its new 1,890-piece Star Wars UCS Landspeeder while you’re at it. And don’t forget about our hands-on review of the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast features:

Kyle Katarn’s classic adventure lands on Nintendo Switch! Experience the legendary single-player epic with modernized controls. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your Lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy. Choose wisely from an arsenal of 13 weapons including disruptor rifle, thermal detonators, trip mines, and Wookiee bowcaster.

