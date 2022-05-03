Brim’s regularly $400 espresso machine with milk frother now $280 for today only (2022 low)

Alongside the ongoing Breville Mother’s Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine for $279.99 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently on sale for the same price at Best Buy, this is $120 in savings, a new Amazon 2022 low, and the best we can find. Delivering an attractive stainless steel housing, this home espresso machine features a 1250-watt thermal coil system with pre-infusion for a “balanced extraction” as well as a 19 Bar pressure system. From there, you’ll find a 360 degree swivel action steam wand with an included milk frothing pitcher for delicious lattes and cappuccino at home alongside the hot water dispenser, die cast top warmer plate for your mugs, metal tamper, and more. Head below for additional details.

A notable lower-cost alternative comes by way of the Gevi 20 Bar Compact Professional Espresso Coffee Machine. Now marked down to $180 shipped at Amazon, this one delivers a similar setup as the model above with a built-in steam wand for frothing the milk as well as the stainless steel exterior treatment. It’s not quite as high-end a unit overall, but it will still bring delicious espresso-based beverages to your morning routine nonetheless.

Amazon is also running a wide-ranging sale event featuring Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso brewers as well. Pricing starts from $120 on a number of models in the lineup if you prefer to take the single-serve, pod-based espresso route. Browse through the details and our top picks from the sale in our previous coverage right here and head over to our home goods guide for even more.

Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine features:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!