Seagate’s up to 7,300MB/s FireCuda Gen 4 SSDs hit new Amazon all-time lows from $100

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on some of the fastest Gen4 internal solid-state Drives on the market. First up, you can now score the Seagate 2TB FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD at $319.99, the 1TB model down at $159.99, or the 500GB at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $375, $190, and $130 respectively as of late, all three capacities are now at a new Amazon all-time low. As recently as last year, they were each going for much more than that as well. Clocking in at up to 7,300MB/s, they slightly edge out the now on sale CORSAIR models that launched in 2022 but don’t include the same level of heat control (those models are on sale down below). You’re looking at a PCI Express NVMe 4.0 x4 interface in an M.2 form-factor ready for modern PC builds and more. Additional deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, the FireCuda 530 with the built-in heatsink (PS5-ready) are also seeing solid price drops starting from $120. All three of the capacities listed below are at the all-time low outside of the 500GB model that is within $1 of the lowest total we have tracked on Amazon.

Alongside all-time lows on Samsung’s latest portable solution, we are also still tracking the best prices yet on CORSAIR’s internal models. These are the latest Gen 4 options from the brand that are nearly as fast as the FireCuda models above and come in at a more affordable price with the heatsink tech included.

Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD features:

Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, advanced components, and unrivaled endurance

Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps

Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever, built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2× faster than PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs and 12× faster than SATA SSDs

Built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND to provide the most advanced speed and durability

