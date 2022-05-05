Amazon’s latest Omni Fire TVs deliver 4K Dolby Vison at up to $350 off (Amazon lows)

Amazon is now discounting nearly all of its recent Omni Series 4K Fire TVs headlined by the flagship 75-inch model at $749.99 shipped. Sitting at an all-time low from the usual $1,100 price tag, you can now save $350. This is only the second time the price has dropped this low and one of the first overall markdowns, too. As Amazon’s very first in-house televisions, the Omni TV lineup arrives with 4K panels in a variety of sizes alongside HDR 10, Dolby Vision (on the 65- and 75-inch models), and more. Its onboard Fire TV features are much the same as we’ve come to expect, and is supplemented by the Alexa Voice Remote for finding all of the content across various streaming services. Amazon also notes that AirPlay 2 will soon be arriving on the Omni Series, as well. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

All of Amazon’s Omni Series 4K Fire TVs

As far as other upgrades to your home theater come, Samsung’s all-new 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs are also on sale this week. Delivering the very first discounts on the just-released models, these just hit the scene back in April and are now already as much as $239 off. The much more unique offerings trade in the black plastic bezels found on Amazon’s TVs and instead sport designs that should blend right in with the rest of your home decor.

Amazon Omni Smart TV features:

Put down the remote and dive into entertainment with your voice. Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room. Upgrade your entertainment experience with brilliant 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps. Support for HDR 10 and HLG brings scenes to life with vivid color, brightness, and clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!