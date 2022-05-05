Nanoleaf Lines deliver modular HomeKit lighting at Amazon lows from $60 (All-time lows)

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $179.99 shipped. As one of the very first price cuts so far from the usual $200 price tag, this is now matching the all-time low as well as our previous mention from back in March. Today’s offer is the best in over a month and the third markdown to date. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for the first time at $59.99, down from $70 and also matching the all-time low. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

If you’d prefer to stick with some of Nanoleaf’s more signature wall-mountable lighting sets, we’re currently tracking a new all-time low on its Shapes Mini Triangles. The starter kit is now sitting at the best price yet following a 50% discount that brings the modular HomeKit lights down to $60.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

