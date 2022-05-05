meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulb 2-pack drops under $20 (30% off), more from $15

We are now tracking some notable offers on meross HomeKit and Google Assistant smart home gear from $15. Milesi Home (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulbs for $19.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Regularly $28 and sometimes as much as $30, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. These smart bulbs work alongside a host of platforms and gear you already have like HomeKit, your Apple Watch and Siri, Alexa and Echo Dot, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, with no hub required. The dimmable E26 multicolor lighting solutions run over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network to deliver ample customizations with voice and smart device-control including brightness, color selection, scheduling, dimming, as well as standard warm or cool “white” lighting. Head below for more meross smart home gear deals from $15.

More meross smart home gear deals:

While we are talking smart home gear, Nanoleaf’s best-in-class, intelligent lighting kits saw some notable price drops this morning from $60. With new all-time lows up for grabs on the Lines HomeKit setup as well as its Shapes Mini Triangles starter kits, now’s a great time to invest. Check out this offer on Govee’s Glide Wall Light Kit as well.

meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulbs features:

Voice Control: meross smart light bulbs compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green’)

App Remote Control: Remotely control your smart WiFi light bulb via Apple Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub required. Moreover, you can use the Meross app to control it from anywhere (with internet access). All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Adjust Ambience: Set the perfect illumination for any occasion. Set brightness, adjust from warm/cool white(2700K~6500K) to multiple RGB colors.

