Ninja coffee makers from $68: Hot & Iced, DualBrew, Specialty, and more up to 45% off

Woot is now offering the Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee Maker for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $129 at Walmart for a new unit, this is more than 45% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Now joining the notable price drop we tracked on the brand’s CREAMi ice cream maker this morning, this is great way to bring one of Ninja’s pricey and versatile coffee makers home for much less. It can brew a whole carafe as well as supporting single-serve jobs alongside the three brewing style options: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. A solid option for cold brew fans, you can also choose from six cup sizes and make use of the removable water reservoir for easy refills. More details and Ninja coffee deals below from $68.

If you don’t need something quite as feature-rich, the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer with a 12-cup Glass Carafe is a notable option. Regularly $100, it is currently marked down to $67.99 shipped on Amazon with the on-page coupon. This one a more traditional brewer, but features that modern Ninja look with stainless steel accents alongside “Classic or Rich” brewing styles as well as a 60-ounce removable water reservoir.

More Ninja coffee maker deals:

For the rest of the Amazon Ninja Mother’s Day deals, dive into our latest roundup. Offers include multi-cookers and indoor grills as well as air fryers and blending systems.

Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee Maker features:

The Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker brews everything from a single serve cup to a travel mug to a 10-cup carafe—no pods required. Plus, enjoy classic, rich, and over ice brews, now on your countertop. The Over Ice function delivers vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down. . Enjoy ultimate convenience with 24-hr delay brew, an adjustable warming plate, and a removable water reservoir.

