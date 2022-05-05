Wyze’s 1080p Video Doorbell with 2-way audio reaches new low price of $43 (Save $6)

Amazon is offering the Wyze 1080p Video Doorbell without Chime for $43.27 shipped. With a retail price of $49, this 12% price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this video doorbell. Unlike some other video doorbells, this one uses your existing house wiring for power so you never have to charge batteries. The Wyze app allows you to pull up the 3:4 aspect ratio 1080p video stream at any time. The IP65 rating means it can handle the elements with no problems. A chime is not included in this specific package, but one can be purchased at a later time. With 2-way audio, you can communicate with the person at your door from anywhere. You can learn more about this doorbell in our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

When it comes to video doorbells, there are few options at this price point or lower. One option is the Blink Video Doorbell for $40. This doorbell is often going for $50 but is on sale currently. It can be powered by a battery or your existing house wiring as well. The camera is also 1080p in resolution and has 2-way audio. Both cameras also feature night vision so you can stay secure 24/7. You can also get alerted when motion is detected with either video doorbell. The Blink doorbell can store video recordings to the cloud or locally with a Sync module and a USB drive.

Wyze Video Doorbell features:

Never miss another visitor. Unless you want to. Receive instant push notifications when Wyze Video Doorbell is pressed so you know the moment someone’s at your door. Pull up a live stream of your visitor before responding to decide whether you’d like to ignore a solicitor or answer the delivery driver.

3:4 head-to-toe view & 1080p Full HD Video: People are taller than they are wide. So is our live stream. Wyze Video Doorbell records and live streams video in 1080p Full HD with a 3:4 aspect ratio so you can see every visitor from head to toe. You’ll also be able to see packages left on the ground beneath your doorbell.

IP65 weather-resistant. Install Wyze Video Doorbell on your door without worrying about interference from the elements. IP65 weather resistance protects this doorbell from rain, snow, and sun.

