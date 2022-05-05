Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a new all-time low of $84.50 (Reg. $99)

Update: Now down to $84.55, marking a new all-time low at nearly $5 under our previous mention

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 shipped. While you’ll more normally pay $99, today’s offer is delivering a match of the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from back in March. This is also the lowest price of the year at any retailer and comes within $1 of the Black Friday discount. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

This week has also kicked off with some other rare and notable Apple discounts. Leading the way is a new all-time low on the latest iPad mini 6, which is now sitting at $400. Bringing the most compact iPadOS experience in Apple’s lineup to the table with Touch ID in the power button and more, the $99 discount makes now the most affordable time to dive in.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

