Back up your files with lifetime 10TB cloud storage from Degoo for $80

If you enjoy taking photos and videos, you can quickly find that your devices run out of storage. Degoo Premium offers a neat solution to this issue by providing long-term secure cloud storage at a very affordable price.

From videos of family adventures to super important tax documents, we all have digital stuff we want to keep safe.

Storing these files on your computer might seem fine. But if you don’t back up your data, you’re playing a risky game. It only takes one malfunction or mistaken click to obliterate your files forever.

Degoo Premium is a reliable yet affordable solution for all your backup needs. Rated at 4 out of 5 stars by TechRadar, the service gives you vast amounts of online storage space — more than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined.

Degoo supports pretty much any file type, although the site is optimized for photos, videos, and audio. All your data is protected with AES-256 encryption, and your files are automatically replicated during the upload process. This means you always have a backup for your backup.

Plus, you can easily share any file securely with your friends and coworkers via email, via a link, or via your favorite messaging app.

It's worth $3,600, but you can grab the Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan today for only $79.99 with the promo code SAVE20NOW.

Prices subject to change

