Cooler Master’s compact wireless 60% mechanical gaming keyboard falls to $84

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard for $83.86 shipped. Normally $110, this is the second-best deal that we’ve seen and the lowest price overall since it fell to $70 back in August of last year. Designed to deliver a compact keyboard to your gaming setup, the SK622 features a 60% layout that ditches the function row and tenkey for a smaller build. It also uses low profile mechanical switches for a clicky experience that doesn’t take up a ton of vertical space either. It features a hybrid design that allows for it to run wired over USB-C or wireless with Bluetooth, which makes it quite versatile. You can take a deeper dive into this keyboard with our hands-on review and then head below for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, you can pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse and still have a few bucks leftover. It comes in at $22 on Amazon, which is quite budget-friendly for what you’ll get. This model has a white design which pairs well with the SK622 on sale above too. There’s a 6,400 DPI sensor, five programmable buttons, and mechanical switches.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with Elgato’s Wave:XLR audio interface that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $120. That comes in at 25% off from its normal going rate, this is also the first substantial discount that we’ve seen. You can lear more about the Wave:XLR in our launch coverage.

Cooler Master SK622 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK622 wireless mechanical keyboard redefines form and function in both work and play. The compact 60% layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in hybrid wireless functionality, and you have a keyboard that embraces modern and classic sensibilities.

