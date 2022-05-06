Bellroy collabs with NFW chemists on new leather wallet that’s actually 100% plant-based

Bellroy, known for its iPhone 13 cases, EDC organizers, and MacBook sleeves, is unleashing its new plant-based leather wallet. A refined version of its previous-generation pocket carrier, the new Slim Sleeve plant-based leather wallet is now available in limited quantities featuring a custom-developed leather alternative “with 100% natural inputs” and a series of convenient design elements to make the wallet experience as seamless as possible. Delivering a form-factor aimed at folks that require more capacity than those compact card carriers out there, be sure to head below for a closer look at Bellroy’s new plant-based leather Slim Sleeve wallet.

New 100% plant-based leather wallet from Bellroy

The latest edition of Bellroy’s Slim Sleeve wallet is made of an innovative plant-based leather alternative with a “premium look and feel.” It is designed in collaboration with the folks at Illinois’ Natural Fiber Welding with a material known as MIRUM – the “first leather alternative” that’s entirely natural:

Natural Fiber Welding’s plant-based MIRUM is the first leather alternative that’s all natural, no plastics. Instead, it harnesses the abundant and self-healing cycles in nature to create something with radical possibilities.

The leather-like portion of the design is made from natural rubber, soy beans, and pine charcoal with the rest of the elements in the MIRUM Slim Sleeve featuring a cotton construction, and that’s including the stitching that holds it all together.

One of the cotton elements is also one of the things that makes the Slim Sleeve design stand out among some of the basic billfold wallets out there. The pull-tag storage saves space by stacking up infrequently used cards that are then accessible when needed using the cotton pull tab to help them quickly and neatly emerge from their storage position.

From there, you’ll find two quick-access slots to keep your daily cards at the ready with enough space for roughly nine or ten more. Folded bills also have a home of their own tucked behind the left card slot area of the plant-based leather wallet. The whole thing measures out at 95 x 80mm and is small enough to fit into even the most tailored pockets, according to Bellroy.

Bellroy’s new plant-based leather Slim Sleeve wallet is available now in a limited run for $99.99 shipped. The standard edition models, without the MIRUM treatment, start at $70 on Amazon and go for as much as $79.

9to5Toys’ Take

While in some regards it’s just another well-made wallet that costs more than perfectly capable solutions on Amazon, Bellroy is at least trying to make it stand out. All of its gear we have had a chance to go hands-on with has impressed us, and there’s no reason its new plant-based leather wallet won’t. The MIRUM is a particularly nice touch here as many of the eco-friendly solutions out there are still using some kind of processing or add-on materials alongside the renewable textiles, unlike the actual chemists over at Natural Fiber Welding – you can get a detailed breakdown of the process on MIRUM from Dr. Luke Haverhals from NFW right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!