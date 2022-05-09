Arcade1Up’s Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade Table packs in 11 classics at $200 off, more from $120

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently matched at GameStop, this is $200 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and $50 under our mention from earlier this year. The Arcade1Up head-to-head tables make for great centerpieces in the game room or basement (or anywhere really) and now’s your chance to score one with a sizable discount attached. Alongside the spill-protected surface, you’ll find a pair of arcade controls on either side of the 17-inch color LCD screen with built-in speakers and control surface illumination. And remember, this one comes packed with loads more than just Ms. PAC-MAN including titles like GALAGA, DIG DUG, MAPPY, ROLLING THUNDER, DIG DUG II, THE TOWER OF DRUAGA, ROMPERS, RALLY-X, GALAXIAN, GALAGA’88, and PAC-MANIA. More details and Arcade1Up deals below from $120.

More ongoing Arcade1Up deals:

Prefer to do your gaming on console? Today we are tracking some rare price drops on a series of Pokémon games from $30. From the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes to New Pokémon Snap, Sword and Shield, and more, if you’re looking to add some pocket monster action to your Switch library today is the day to do it. You’ll find all of the best price drops waiting for you in this morning’s console games roundup right here.

Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN Head-to-Head features:

Providing an authentic arcade experience in an easily assembled home cabinet design, Arcade1Up Head-to-Head cocktail game tables stand 29” high, and are absolute must-haves for home arcades, family game rooms, man caves, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. And YES, a clear cover top and control deck overlays are included, to protect from those accidental spills! Yep, those are ALL included. Switch up games at will, with the on-screen navigation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!