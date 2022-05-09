Pokémon games from $30: Brilliant Diamond, Sword and Shield, Snap, more up to 50% off

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great deals on Pokémon titles from $30. If you’re looking to add some pocket monster action to your game library today is the day to do it. Ranging from the new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes to New Pokémon Snap, the best deals of the year are now live. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at $39.99 shipped each. Regularly $60, and now matched on Best Buy’s eBay store, this is an Amazon all-time low on both titles and the best prices we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. You’ll find all-new visuals to bring Sinnoh region to life like never before as well as new gadget known as the Pokétch — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” Just make sure you check out our coverage of the upcoming Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, our hands-on review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and then head below for deals on New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu!, Pokémon Sword and Shield, plus even more.

