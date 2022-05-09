Pokémon games from $30: Brilliant Diamond, Sword and Shield, Snap, more up to 50% off

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great deals on Pokémon titles from $30. If you’re looking to add some pocket monster action to your game library today is the day to do it. Ranging from the new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes to New Pokémon Snap, the best deals of the year are now live. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at $39.99 shipped each. Regularly $60, and now matched on Best Buy’s eBay store, this is an Amazon all-time low on both titles and the best prices we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. You’ll find all-new visuals to bring Sinnoh region to life like never before as well as new gadget known as the Pokétch — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” Just make sure you check out our coverage of the upcoming Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, our hands-on review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and then head below for deals on New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu!, Pokémon Sword and Shield, plus even more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation PSN Weekend Sale starting from $9
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 and Xbox $13 (Reg. $21+)
- Free PS5/Series X upgrade coming this year
- NBA 2K22 PSN from $9.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
